Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.33, Revenue at $218 Million, Misses Estimates

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $218.0 million, fell short of estimates of $227.20 million, primarily due to asset sales and tenant move outs.
  • Net Loss: $47.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $36.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $23.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year.
  • Same-Store Cash NOI: $105.2 million, down from $119.3 million, driven by tenant move outs at key properties.
  • Leasing Activity: Executed 82 new and renewal leases totaling 539,531 square feet, including a significant 157,000-square-foot lease with the City and County of San Francisco.
  • Occupancy Rates: In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 78.7% occupied and 80.0% leased, slightly down from the previous quarter.
  • Liquidity: $706.5 million in total liquidity, including $78.5 million in unrestricted cash and $628.0 million in undrawn credit facility capacity.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

1821287713274490880.png

Performance Overview

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc reported total revenue of $218.0 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $245.2 million in the same quarter last year. This decline was primarily due to asset sales and tenant move-outs, partially offset by improved studio ancillary revenue. The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $47.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $36.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Funds from Operations (FFO), excluding specified items, stood at $24.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, down from $34.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) were $24.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Leasing Activity and Market Conditions

During the second quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc signed 540,000 square feet of office leases, marking the highest activity since 2022. Significant leases included a 157,000-square-foot new lease with the City and County of San Francisco at 1455 Market and a 48,000-square-foot renewal lease with a financial services company at the Ferry Building. Despite these achievements, the in-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 78.7% occupied and 80.0% leased, slightly down from the previous quarter.

With over 500,000 square feet of office leases signed in the second quarter, we have continued to build on our strong start to the year. While still challenging, our west coast office market conditions are gradually improving," stated Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific's Chairman and CEO.

Financial Metrics and Balance Sheet

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc reported $706.5 million in total liquidity, comprising $78.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $628.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The company's net debt to undepreciated book value ratio was 37.3%, with 92.2% of debt fixed or capped and no maturities until November 2025.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $218.0 million $245.2 million
Net Loss $47.0 million $36.2 million
FFO (excluding specified items) $24.5 million $34.5 million
AFFO $24.2 million $31.1 million

Outlook and Challenges

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc provided an FFO outlook for the third quarter of $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted share and updated its full-year assumptions. The company anticipates lower studio NOI in the third quarter due to slower than expected absorption within its same-store studio portfolio. Additionally, office lease expirations in the second and third quarters are expected to result in lower average office occupancy and NOI for the third quarter.

Despite the challenges, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc remains focused on deleveraging and has no debt maturities until the end of 2025. The company continues to navigate the fluid industry dynamics and aims to leverage its streamlined model for future growth.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.