PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd Reports Q3 2024 Net Investment Income of $21.2 Million ($0.31 Per Share) and Declares $0.31 Per Share Distribution

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $21.2 million, translating to $0.31 per share.
  • Investment Portfolio: Valued at $1,658.9 million, with $1,449.2 million in first lien secured debt.
  • Net Assets: $816.7 million, with a GAAP net asset value per share of $11.34.
  • Weighted Average Yield: 12.1% on debt investments at quarter-end.
  • Purchases and Sales: $320.9 million in new investments and $137.6 million in sales and repayments.
  • Distributions Declared: $0.31 per share for the quarter.
  • Net Change in Unrealized Depreciation: $(4.0) million for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies.

1821287737454653440.png

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd reported:

Investment Portfolio$1,658.9 million
Net Assets$816.7 million
GAAP Net Asset Value per Share$11.34
Net Investment Income$21.2 million
Net Investment Income per Share (GAAP)$0.31
Distributions Declared per Share$0.31
Weighted Average Yield on Debt Investments12.1%

Performance and Challenges

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's performance in Q3 2024 was marked by a solid investment income of $48.5 million, up from $37.7 million in the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by the growth in the size of the debt portfolio. However, the company faced challenges with net realized losses of $(0.4) million and net unrealized depreciation of $(4.0) million, reflecting market conditions and the performance of portfolio companies.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a net investment income of $21.2 million or $0.31 per share, demonstrating its ability to generate consistent income from its investments. The weighted average yield on debt investments stood at 12.1%, indicating a strong return on its portfolio. Additionally, the company declared distributions of $0.31 per share, maintaining its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

Key details from the income statement include:

Investment Income$48.5 million
Expenses$27.3 million
Net Investment Income$21.2 million
Net Realized Gains (Losses)$(0.4) million
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation)$(4.0) million
Net Increase in Net Assets from Operations$16.9 million

From the balance sheet, the company reported total assets of $1,756.9 million and total liabilities of $940.2 million, resulting in net assets of $816.7 million. The GAAP net asset value per share was $11.34, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.5% from the previous quarter.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

During the quarter, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd invested $320.9 million in new and existing portfolio companies, while sales and repayments totaled $137.6 million. The portfolio consisted of 151 companies with an average investment size of $11.0 million. The company maintained a focus on variable-rate investments, which comprised 100% of its debt portfolio.

Commentary

“We are pleased to have another quarter of solid performance. We are actively investing in this strong vintage of new core middle market loans,” said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO. “We have been proactively growing PFLT's investment capacity in order to best position the company for meaningfully increased income.”

Analysis

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd's Q3 2024 results highlight its ability to generate consistent income and maintain a robust investment portfolio. The company's focus on floating rate loans positions it well to benefit from rising interest rates, offering attractive risk-reward opportunities. However, the net realized losses and net unrealized depreciation indicate potential challenges in market conditions and portfolio performance. Overall, the company's financial achievements and strategic investments underscore its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd for further details.

