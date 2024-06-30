Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.90 Billion Falls Short

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 2.5% year-over-year to $1.90 billion, falling short of the estimated $2.014 billion.
  • Net Income: Rose 2.8% year-over-year to $425.4 million, with a net income per diluted share of $0.41, up from $0.39 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved to 53.6%, compared to 52.5% in the same quarter last year, driven by decreased freight-in costs and lower aluminum can costs.
  • Operating Income: Slightly increased to $527.2 million from $523.8 million in the previous year, representing 27.7% of net sales.
  • International Sales: Increased 4.3% to $746.0 million, accounting for approximately 39% of total net sales, with a 13.7% increase on a foreign currency adjusted basis.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $492.3 million, or 25.9% of net sales, up from $450.4 million, or 24.3% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares at an average price of $49.55 per share, totaling $107.7 million, with additional repurchases post-quarter end.
Article's Main Image

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial), a leader in the energy drink subsegment of the nonalcoholic beverage market, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, known for its Monster Energy, Monster Ultra, Java Monster, and Juice Monster brands, as well as other energy drink brands like Reign and NOS, faced several challenges this quarter.

Performance Overview

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial) reported net sales of $1.90 billion for Q2 2024, a 2.5% increase from $1.85 billion in the same period last year. However, this fell short of the estimated revenue of $2.014 billion. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased by 5.0% to $0.41, missing the analyst estimate of $0.47.

1821288210861551616.png

Segment Performance

Net sales for the Monster Energy® Drinks segment increased by 3.3% to $1.74 billion, while the Strategic Brands segment saw a 9.6% increase to $109.2 million. However, the Alcohol Brands segment experienced a significant decline of 31.9% to $41.6 million, primarily due to decreased sales by volume of flavored malt beverages.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved to 53.6% from 52.5% in the previous year, driven by decreased freight-in costs, pricing actions in certain markets, and lower aluminum can costs. However, operating expenses increased to $492.3 million, up from $450.4 million, impacting the overall profitability.

"The energy drink category in the United States and in certain other countries experienced lower growth rates in the second quarter. Retailers have reported a reduction in convenience store foot traffic and we have seen a shift at retail towards more mass and dollar channels," said Hilton H. Schlosberg, Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,900.6 million $1,855.0 million
Gross Profit $1,019.5 million $974.2 million
Operating Income $527.2 million $523.8 million
Net Income $425.4 million $413.9 million
Diluted EPS $0.41 $0.39

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial) reported total assets of $8.06 billion, down from $9.69 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.56 billion, a significant decrease from $2.30 billion. The reduction in cash reserves is attributed to the company's $3.0 billion modified "Dutch auction" tender offer and share repurchases.

Analysis and Outlook

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial) continues to face challenges in the energy drink market, particularly with lower growth rates and reduced convenience store foot traffic. However, the company remains optimistic about the global energy drink category, viewing it as an "affordable luxury" for consumers. The company's innovation pipeline and strategic pricing actions are expected to support future growth.

"Innovation continues to play a key role in our strategy and globally, our innovation has been well received by our bottlers/distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers," said Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Monster Beverage Corp for further details.

