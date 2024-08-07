Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates with $178.3M Revenue and $24.4M Net Income

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Significant User Growth

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $178.3 million, up by 41% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $177.09 million.
  • Net Income: $24.4 million, a significant increase from $3.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 34.1 million, an increase of 59% from the prior year quarter.
  • Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 103.6 million, an increase of 40% from the prior year quarter.
  • Paid Subscribers: 8.0 million at quarter end, an increase of 52% from the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $54.9 million, up by 60% from $34.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $48.1 million, compared to $20.9 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a margin increase from 16.5% to 27.0%.
On August 7, 2024, Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, known for its leading mobile learning platform, reported impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform for language education. It is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. The company's products leverage sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance user engagement and learning outcomes. Duolingo's offerings include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. The company generates revenue primarily through time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising, and the Duolingo English Test.

Performance Highlights

Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) reported total revenues of $178.3 million for Q2 2024, a 41% increase from the prior year quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $177.09 million. The company also reported a net income of $24.4 million, a significant improvement from $3.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.1 million, up from $20.9 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a margin increase from 16.5% to 27.0%.

We achieved significant milestones in the second quarter, surpassing 100 million MAUs and reporting 8 million subscribers," said Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Duolingo. "Our user growth accelerated, and we saw record levels of engagement. Over 20% of our DAUs now have streaks longer than a year."

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Monthly Active Users (MAUs) 103.6 million 74.1 million 40%
Daily Active Users (DAUs) 34.1 million 21.4 million 59%
Paid Subscribers 8.0 million 5.2 million 52%
Total Revenues $178.3 million $126.8 million 41%
Net Income $24.4 million $3.7 million >100%
Adjusted EBITDA $48.1 million $20.9 million >100%
Cash Flow from Operating Activities $62.4 million $37.2 million 68%
Free Cash Flow $54.9 million $34.3 million 60%

Analysis and Outlook

Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) demonstrated robust growth in user engagement and financial performance. The significant increase in MAUs and DAUs underscores the platform's growing popularity and user retention. The company's strategic initiatives, such as the broader rollout of Duolingo Max and increased family plan penetration, are expected to further enhance monetization in the coming quarters.

Looking ahead, Duolingo provided guidance for Q3 2024, with total bookings expected to range between $194.5 million and $197.5 million, and revenues projected between $186.7 million and $189.7 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total bookings between $820.5 million and $827.5 million, and revenues between $731.3 million and $738.3 million.

Overall, Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) continues to solidify its position as a leader in the mobile learning space, driven by strong user growth and effective monetization strategies. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor the company's progress in executing its strategic priorities and sustaining its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Duolingo Inc for further details.

