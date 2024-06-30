Outset Medical Inc (OM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.66) Misses, Revenue of $27.4M Falls Short

Revenue Falls Short of Analyst Expectations, Gross Margin Improves

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $27.4 million, fell short of estimates of $31.19 million, and down from $36.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $34.5 million, or $(0.66) per share, compared to a net loss of $44.0 million, or $(0.90) per share, in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $9.8 million, up from $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a gross margin of 35.7%, compared to 21.4% last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Declined 21% year-over-year to $40.5 million, driven by reductions in R&D and sales and marketing expenses.
  • Cash Position: Total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, was $198.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Full Year Guidance: Revised 2024 revenue expectation to approximately $110 million, down from a prior range of $145 million to $153 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Outset Medical Inc (OM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Outset Medical Inc is a medical technology company that has developed Tablo, a machine designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, providing Renal Replacement Therapy in hospitals, chronic care in dialysis clinics, and home dialysis.

Performance Overview

Outset Medical Inc (OM, Financial) reported a revenue of $27.4 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $36.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $31.19 million. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in product revenue to $19.2 million. However, service and other revenue increased by 21.5% to $8.2 million compared to $6.7 million in Q2 2023.

1821289946804285440.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue shortfall, Outset Medical Inc (OM, Financial) achieved a notable improvement in gross margin, which expanded to 35.7% from 21.4% in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin improved to 37.3% from 22.5% in the same period last year. The total gross profit for Q2 2024 was $9.8 million, up from $7.7 million in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $27.4 million $36.0 million
Gross Profit $9.8 million $7.7 million
Gross Margin 35.7% 21.4%
Net Loss $(34.5) million $(44.0) million
Net Loss per Share $(0.66) $(0.90)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Outset Medical Inc (OM, Financial) reported total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, of $198.2 million. This compares to $226.1 million as of June 30, 2023. The company’s operating expenses declined by 21% year-over-year to $40.5 million, driven by reductions in research and development (R&D) and sales and marketing (S&M) expenses.

Commentary and Analysis

“During the quarter, the number of treatments performed each month on Tablo continued at record levels, as utilization remained high and gross margin materially expanded as it has each quarter for more than 3 years,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “These results reflect the strength and differentiation of Tablo and the positive impact it is having on the lives of patients and providers.”

However, the company faced challenges with new console placements, which were below expectations. This shortfall has led to a revision in the full-year 2024 revenue guidance to approximately $110 million, down from the prior range of $145 million to $153 million.

Conclusion

Outset Medical Inc (OM, Financial) has demonstrated strong gross margin improvements and effective cost management, despite facing revenue challenges. The company's focus on expanding the utilization of its Tablo system and improving execution could be key to its long-term growth. Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the company's efforts to enhance its market presence and drive revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Outset Medical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.