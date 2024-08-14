FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter and the first six months ended June 30, 2024. FRP Holdings Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses, including leasing and management of commercial properties, mining royalty lands, real property development, and multifamily residential buildings.

Second Quarter Highlights

FRP Holdings Inc reported a 242% increase in net income for the second quarter, reaching $2.0 million compared to $598,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) also saw a significant rise of 21%, amounting to $9.2 million from $7.6 million. The Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI surged by 84%, driven by the transfer of Bryant St. and .408 Jackson from the Development segment. Additionally, the Industrial and Commercial segment's NOI increased by 41%.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a relatively flat operating profit, the substantial increase in net income is attributed to improved performance during the lease-up phase of The Verge and increased net investment income from the sale of lots at Aberdeen Overlook. The company's Lending Ventures, although not a core business strategy, have effectively generated cash at better returns than treasuries.

FRP Holdings Inc's consistent growth in pro rata NOI, with a 21.6% CAGR over the past 36 months, underscores the company's robust financial health. The Industrial and Commercial segment's NOI grew by 41% in Q2 2024, benefiting from the end of rent abatement periods at Hollander Business Park. The Multifamily segment's NOI increased by 84%, primarily due to the stabilization of .408 Jackson and Bryant Street.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Net Income $2,044,000 $598,000 242% Pro rata NOI $9,230,000 $7,614,000 21% Lease Revenue $7,246,000 $7,432,000 -2.5% Mining Royalty and Rents $3,231,000 $3,264,000 -1%

Segment Performance

The Multifamily segment, comprising consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, reported total revenues of $5.5 million, a slight decrease from $5.6 million in Q2 2023. However, operating profit increased by 24% to $1.1 million. The Industrial and Commercial segment saw a 2% increase in total revenues to $1.4 million, with operating profit rising by 20% to $490,000. The Mining Royalty Lands segment experienced a 1% decrease in total revenues to $3.2 million, with operating profit declining by 3% to $2.6 million.

Development Segment

FRP Holdings Inc continues to expand its industrial footprint, closing on land purchases for joint ventures in Broward County and Lakeland, FL. These projects, expected to start construction by March 2025, represent significant future growth opportunities. The company is also progressing on the Chelsea project in Harford County, MD, with completion anticipated in Q4 2024.

First Half Highlights

For the first six months of 2024, FRP Holdings Inc reported a 188% increase in net income to $3.3 million. Pro rata NOI grew by 22% to $17.8 million. The Multifamily segment's NOI increased by 88%, while the Industrial and Commercial segment's revenue and NOI rose by 16% and 44%, respectively.

Conclusion

FRP Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by significant increases in net income and NOI across key segments, highlights the company's effective management and strategic growth initiatives. The continued expansion in the industrial and multifamily segments positions FRP Holdings Inc for sustained growth in the real estate industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FRP Holdings Inc for further details.