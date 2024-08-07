Redwire Corp (RDW) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $78.1 Million, Beating Estimates

Revenue Growth and Increased Backlog Highlight Performance Amidst Rising Net Loss

Summary
  • Revenue: $78.1 million for Q2 2024, up 30.0% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $68.38 million.
  • Net Loss: $(18.1) million for Q2 2024, an increase from $(5.5) million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.6 million for Q2 2024, down from $4.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Bookings: $114.4 million for Q2 2024, a 226.0% sequential increase from Q1 2024.
  • Contracted Backlog: Increased by 29.9% year-over-year to $354 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Available Liquidity: $55.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a 54.1% increase over June 30, 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $(11.2) million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $1.1 million in Q2 2023.
On August 7, 2024, Redwire Corp (RDW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Redwire Corp, a leader in mission-critical space solutions, reported significant revenue growth and an increase in contracted backlog, despite a widening net loss.

Company Overview

Redwire Corp is engaged in mission-critical space solutions and reliable components for the next-generation space economy. It assists its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions and industries. The company's space infrastructure offerings include a broad array of modern products and services, which have been enabling space missions. The company's Heritage plus Innovation strategy enables it to combine decades of flight heritage with a culture creating new technologies that are the building blocks of space infrastructure for government and commercial customers.

Performance and Challenges

Redwire Corp reported a 30.0% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $78.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $68.38 million. However, the company faced a net loss of $18.1 million, a significant increase from the $5.5 million net loss reported in Q2 2023. This widening loss is attributed to a $9.0 million non-cash loss associated with the warrant liability change in fair value adjustment.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Redwire Corp achieved several financial milestones. The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for Q2 2024, although this was a decrease from $4.4 million in Q2 2023. Bookings for the quarter reached $114.4 million, a 226.0% sequential increase from Q1 2024, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $78.1 million $60.1 million
Net Loss $(18.1) million $(5.5) million
Adjusted EBITDA $1.6 million $4.4 million
Bookings $114.4 million N/A
Contracted Backlog $354 million $273 million

Income Statement Highlights

Redwire Corp's gross margin for Q2 2024 was $12.98 million, down from $15.9 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses increased slightly to $18.1 million from $17.7 million in the same period last year. The company also reported a significant increase in other expenses, netting $7.9 million compared to a gain of $970,000 in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Redwire Corp reported total assets of $260.3 million, a slight decrease from $271.3 million at the end of 2023. The company's total liabilities increased to $229.8 million from $218.4 million. Net cash used in operating activities for Q2 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.8 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Analysis

“During the second quarter we continued to execute on our 2024 growth strategy, resulting in year-over-year revenue growth of 30.0% and a 29.7% year-over-year increase in Contracted Backlog,” stated Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redwire.
“Redwire continued strong revenue performance through the second quarter, with revenue for the first half of 2024 climbing to $165.9 million, a 41.0% improvement year-over-year,” said Jonathan Baliff, Chief Financial Officer of Redwire.

Conclusion

Redwire Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights significant revenue growth and an increase in contracted backlog, demonstrating the company's strong market position and future revenue potential. However, the widening net loss and increased operating expenses present challenges that the company will need to address moving forward. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Redwire Corp navigates these challenges while continuing to capitalize on its growth opportunities in the space infrastructure sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Redwire Corp for further details.

