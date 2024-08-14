August Members Engagement Meeting Recap: Market Risk Tools and Future Growth Filters

New future growth rate filters are now available in the screener

1 hours ago
Summary
  • Users can also screen for stocks in the Excel Add-In.
Article's Main Image

Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

Kicking things off, he discussed the current market environment, which experienced a sharp decline for a few days before recovering, and GuruFocus tools users can use to gauge risk. These include the GF Value Line for the S&P 500, the Buffett Indicator and several other metrics.

1821286826049171456.png

Tian also showed off some of the new future growth filters available in the All-in-One Screener, which include three to five-year growth rates for a number of metrics.

Using Moody's (MCO, Financial) as an example, he then went on to review some of the many functions of the Excel Add-In. Users can access a wide range of financial metrics and stock data and can even run screeners through the platform.

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Apple (AAPL, Financial) sale, what data is available in guru portfolios and much more.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the
coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
