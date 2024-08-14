Dr. Charlie Tian, the founder and CEO of GuruFocus, went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

Kicking things off, he discussed the current market environment, which experienced a sharp decline for a few days before recovering, and GuruFocus tools users can use to gauge risk. These include the GF Value Line for the S&P 500, the Buffett Indicator and several other metrics.

Tian also showed off some of the new future growth filters available in the All-in-One Screener, which include three to five-year growth rates for a number of metrics.

Using Moody's (MCO, Financial) as an example, he then went on to review some of the many functions of the Excel Add-In. Users can access a wide range of financial metrics and stock data and can even run screeners through the platform.

Tian also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Apple (AAPL, Financial) sale, what data is available in guru portfolios and much more.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the

coming months!