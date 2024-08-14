RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.47 Matches Estimates, Revenue of $69.2M Misses Expectations

Q2 Financial Performance Overview

Summary
  • Revenue: $69.2 million for the current quarter, a 3.2% increase year-over-year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $70.11 million.
  • Gross Profit: $20.0 million for the current quarter, a 6.6% increase compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current quarter, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7.2 million for the current quarter, a 10.8% increase from $6.5 million in the comparable prior quarter.
  • Revenue for the First Half: $141.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024, a 5.2% increase compared to $134.2 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP Net Income for the First Half: $7.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 28.9% for the current quarter, with Specialty Health Care at 28.8%, Engineering at 26.5%, and Life Sciences and IT at 34.9%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. The company, a provider of business and technology solutions, reported revenue of $69.2 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $70.11 million. However, the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 matched the previous year's quarter but fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.50.

Company Overview

RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers. It operates in three segments: Engineering, which provides a comprehensive portfolio of engineering and design services across three verticals: Energy Services, Process & Industrial, and Aerospace; Life Sciences and Information Technology; and Specialty Health Care Services, engaged in providing the staffing of health care professionals, primarily health information management professionals, nurses, paraprofessionals, and physicians. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Health Care segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia.

Performance and Challenges

RCM Technologies Inc reported a 3.2% increase in revenue for the current quarter compared to the same period last year, reaching $69.2 million. Gross profit also saw a 6.6% increase, rising to $20.0 million from $18.8 million in the comparable prior quarter. Despite these gains, the company's net income slightly decreased to $3.8 million from $4.0 million in the previous year, maintaining an EPS of $0.47.

Executive Chairman Bradley Vizi commented, “Second quarter growth was led by Engineering, as project activity continues to ramp building on the foundation carefully laid over the last several years.”

Financial Achievements

RCM Technologies Inc's adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter was $7.2 million, a 10.8% increase compared to $6.5 million in the comparable prior quarter. The adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) was $0.56, up from $0.50 in the previous year. These achievements highlight the company's ability to generate strong cash flows and manage its capital structure effectively.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Miller stated, “Our strong cash generating business model allows us to fund growth, while remaining opportunistic and actively managing our capital structure.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Current Quarter Comparable Prior Quarter
Revenue $69.2 million $67.0 million
Gross Profit $20.0 million $18.8 million
Net Income $3.8 million $4.0 million
EPS $0.47 $0.47
Adjusted EBITDA $7.2 million $6.5 million
Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $0.56 $0.50

Analysis

RCM Technologies Inc's performance in the second quarter demonstrates steady growth in revenue and gross profit, driven primarily by the Engineering segment. However, the slight decline in net income and the failure to meet revenue estimates indicate potential challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs. The company's strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow generation capabilities are positive indicators of its financial health and ability to invest in future growth.

Overall, while RCM Technologies Inc has shown resilience and growth in key areas, the mixed results highlight the need for continued focus on cost management and revenue enhancement strategies to meet and exceed market expectations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RCM Technologies Inc for further details.

