On August 7, 2024, Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03, significantly impacted by the decision to exit the Senior Health business. However, the adjusted operating earnings per diluted share stood at $4.71, surpassing the analyst estimate of $4.44. Total revenue for the quarter was $803.4 million, exceeding the estimated $748.89 million.

Company Overview

Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, Primerica Life Insurance Company, and PFS Investments. It operates through four segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S.

Performance and Challenges

Primerica Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by strong sales in investment products and rising client asset values, alongside steady premium growth in the Term Life business. The company reported a 17% increase in total revenue compared to Q2 2023, driven by a 29% rise in Investment and Savings Products sales and a 4% increase in Term Life net premiums. However, the decision to exit the Senior Health business led to several non-cash adjustments, impacting GAAP earnings.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Primerica Inc achieved significant financial milestones. The adjusted net operating income increased by 12% to $162.7 million, and the adjusted operating earnings per diluted share grew by 18% year-over-year. The company also declared a 20% increase in its dividend to $0.90 per share, payable on September 12, 2024, and repurchased $143 million of common stock during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Adjusted Operating Revenues $753.3 million $689.6 million 9% Adjusted Operating Income Before Taxes $212.1 million $190.1 million 12% Adjusted Net Operating Income $162.7 million $145.4 million 12% Diluted Adjusted Operating EPS $4.71 $3.99 18%

Segment Performance

In the Term Life Insurance segment, revenues increased by 4% to $426.9 million, driven by a 5% growth in adjusted direct premiums. The Investment and Savings Products segment saw a 22% increase in revenues to $260.9 million, fueled by strong demand for mutual funds, annuities, and managed accounts. However, the Senior Health segment reported a 17% decline in revenues to $12.4 million, primarily due to higher policy churn and increased contract acquisition costs.

Commentary

"I am pleased with the continued momentum of our business and the ongoing efforts of our sales force to educate clients and help them navigate these uncertain times," said Glenn Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Primerica, Inc.

Analysis

Primerica Inc's strong performance in its core segments highlights its resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions. The company's strategic decision to exit the Senior Health business, despite its short-term impact on GAAP earnings, is expected to streamline operations and focus on more profitable segments. The increase in dividend and share repurchase program reflects the company's confidence in its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

