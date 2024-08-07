Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $222M, EPS Meets at $0.00

Ramp-up of Rochester Operation Complete; Maintaining 2024 Production Guidance Ranges

Summary
  • Revenue: $222 million, fell short of estimates of $242.25 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1 million, or $0.00 per share.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $15 million, a significant improvement from $(16) million in the prior period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $52 million, a 136% year-over-year increase.
  • Gold and Silver Production: 78,696 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver, with gold production up 76% year-over-year at Kensington.
  • Capital Expenditures: $51 million, reflecting increased underground mine development and payments related to the Rochester expansion.
  • Free Cash Flow: $(36) million, an improvement from $(58) million in the prior period.
On August 7, 2024, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas, primarily gold and silver. The company operates several mines, including Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington, with projects located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and North America.

Performance and Challenges

Coeur Mining Inc reported revenue of $222 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $242.25 million. The company achieved a GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1 million, or $0.00 per share, aligning with the estimated earnings per share of $0.00. On an adjusted basis, Coeur reported a net loss from continuing operations of $3 million, or $0.01 per share.

The company faced challenges, including lower production at Palmarejo due to mine sequencing and decreased average recoveries. However, the successful ramp-up of the Rochester operation, achieving throughput rates of over 88,000 tons per day, is expected to lead to strong increases in production and free cash flow.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue miss, Coeur Mining Inc saw significant improvements in several areas. The company's average realized gold and silver prices increased by approximately 11% and 10% year-over-year, respectively. This, combined with a 76% year-over-year increase in gold production at Kensington, led to a 25% increase in second-quarter revenue and a 136% jump in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.

Additionally, Coeur closed the acquisition of key concessions near Palmarejo, unlocking significant potential to extend the mine's life. The company's hedging program concluded, leaving Coeur fully exposed to commodity prices moving forward.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $222 million $213 million $177 million
Net Income (Loss) $1 million $(29.1) million $(32.4) million
Adjusted EBITDA $52 million $44.3 million $22.2 million
Cash Flow from Operating Activities $15 million $(16) million $39.4 million

Analysis

Coeur Mining Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both the company's resilience and the challenges it faces. The successful ramp-up of the Rochester operation is a significant milestone, expected to drive future production and free cash flow. However, the revenue miss indicates potential issues in meeting market expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

The company's strategic acquisitions and exploration investments are poised to enhance its long-term prospects. The increased production guidance and cost management efforts at Palmarejo and Wharf reflect Coeur's commitment to operational efficiency and growth.

Overall, Coeur Mining Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate a mixed performance, with notable achievements in operational improvements and strategic acquisitions, balanced by challenges in meeting revenue expectations. Investors will be keen to see how the company leverages its recent investments and operational enhancements to drive future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coeur Mining Inc for further details.

