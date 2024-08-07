Vital Energy Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.98, Revenue Falls Short at $476.37 Million

Vital Energy's Q2 2024 Performance: Record Production and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $476.37 million, falling short of the estimated $482.37 million.
  • Net Income: $36.7 million, translating to $0.98 per diluted share.
  • Production: Achieved record quarterly production with 129.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and 59.2 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBO/d).
  • Capital Investments: $210 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $338.4 million in cash flows from operating activities.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $44.7 million, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Lease Operating Expenses (LOE): $9.66 per BOE, driven by higher workover activity and other operational costs.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Vital Energy (VTLE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Vital Energy, an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, reported significant achievements and challenges in this period.

Performance Overview

Vital Energy reported a net income of $36.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.35 per share. However, the company fell short of revenue expectations, reporting $476.37 million against the estimated $482.37 million. The company achieved record quarterly production, with total production averaging 129.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and oil production averaging 59.2 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBO/d).

1821294946003611648.png

Financial Achievements

Vital Energy's financial highlights for Q2 2024 include:

  • Capital investments of $210.0 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $55.0 million, or $1.46 per adjusted diluted share.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $338.4 million.
  • Consolidated EBITDAX of $290.4 million.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $44.7 million.

Operational Highlights

Vital Energy successfully executed three horseshoe wells in Upton County and added approximately 120 long-lateral horseshoe wells to its development inventory. The company also announced the acquisition of Point Energy Partners' assets, expected to add approximately 15.5 MBOE/d of production and 68 gross oil-weighted locations at closing.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Oil Sales $441.67 million $299.09 million
NGL Sales $39.87 million $25.89 million
Natural Gas Sales -$5.37 million $8.95 million
Total Revenues $476.37 million $335.06 million
Net Income $36.7 million $294.81 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vital Energy had $56 million in cash and cash equivalents and $90 million drawn on its $1.35 billion senior secured credit facility. The company reported total assets of $5.26 billion and total liabilities of $2.43 billion.

Operational Expenses

Lease operating expenses (LOE) for the quarter were $9.66 per BOE, driven by workover activity, chemical treating, and water expenses on properties acquired in late 2023. General and administrative expenses were $2.00 per BOE, with cash LTIP expenses at $0.03 per BOE and non-cash LTIP expenses at $0.30 per BOE.

Outlook and Guidance

Vital Energy raised its full-year 2024 total production guidance to 127.0 - 131.0 MBOE/d and oil production guidance to 59.0 - 61.0 MBO/d. The company also adjusted its capital investments guidance to $820 - $870 million for the year.

"Our team continues to deliver strong results as our optimized development strategy enhances well productivity on acquired properties," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to achieving record quarterly production, we are organically adding low-breakeven inventory locations across our leasehold as we successfully implement the technology to drill long-lateral horseshoe wells."

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vital Energy for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.