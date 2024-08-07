Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.95 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $432.6M Misses Expectations

Record Net Sales and Improved Profitability

Summary
  • Revenue: $432.6 million, up 1% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $455.40 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 16.9%, up 50 basis points from 16.4% in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.95 per diluted share, a 67% increase from $0.57 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $12.3 million from continuing operations, up from $7.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: $39.4 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, representing 9.1% of net sales.
  • Segment Performance: Supply Technologies segment achieved record net sales of $202.6 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating Income Margin: Improved by 120 basis points to 5.7% year-over-year.
On August 7, 2024, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing record net sales and significant profitability improvements.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is engaged in industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business. It operates in three business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The company primarily derives its revenue from the Supply Technologies segment, which offers comprehensive supply management services.

Performance Overview

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp reported record net sales of $432.6 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase from $428.1 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $455.40 million. The company achieved a gross margin of 16.9%, up 50 basis points year-over-year, and an operating income margin of 5.7%, an improvement of 120 basis points.

Financial Achievements

GAAP income from continuing operations rose to $12.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.02 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.93. EBITDA improved by 10% year-over-year to $39 million, representing 9.1% of net sales.

Segment Performance

In the Supply Technologies segment, net sales reached a record $202.6 million, driven by strong demand in key markets such as aerospace and defense, which saw a 56% year-over-year increase. The segment's operating income improved to $19.0 million, with an operating income margin of 9.4%.

The Assembly Components segment experienced a decline in net sales to $103.1 million, primarily due to lower product pricing and unit volumes. Operating income for this segment decreased to $6.9 million, with an operating income margin of 6.7%.

The Engineered Products segment reported record net sales of $126.9 million, a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by higher sales of new capital equipment and aftermarket parts. Segment operating income improved to $6.3 million, with an adjusted operating income of $7.3 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $432.6 million $428.1 million
Gross Margin 16.9% 16.4%
Operating Income $24.6 million $19.2 million
GAAP EPS $0.95 $0.57
Adjusted EPS $1.02 $0.83

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp reported total assets of $1.38 billion, up from $1.34 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $59.9 million, while accounts receivable and inventories were $275.5 million and $427.8 million, respectively. Total liabilities amounted to $1.08 billion, with long-term debt at $670.3 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp's Q2 2024 performance highlights its ability to achieve record sales and improved profitability despite mixed demand in global industrial markets. The company's diversification and cost structure improvements are expected to support continued revenue growth and profitability.

"We are proud to have delivered record revenue results and improved profitability during the second quarter. We achieved these results against a stable but mixed revenue backdrop, with particular strength coming from our aerospace and defense market," said Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

For the full year 2024, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp anticipates year-over-year revenue growth between 2% and 4%, with continued improvements in adjusted EPS and EBITDA.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Park-Ohio Holdings Corp for further details.

