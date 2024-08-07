Ready Capital Corp Reports Q2 2024 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.21) and Revenue of $234.1 Million

Distributable Earnings Per Share of $0.07 Falls Short of $0.18 Estimate

Summary
  • GAAP Loss Per Share: Reported a GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations of $(0.21).
  • Distributable Earnings: Distributable earnings per common share were $0.07, with distributable earnings per common share before realized losses at $0.19.
  • Net Loss: Recorded a net loss of $34.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Revenue: Interest income for the quarter was $234.1 million, compared to $231.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Assets: Total assets stood at $11.77 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $12.44 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Liabilities: Total liabilities were $9.37 billion, a decrease from $9.79 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Return on Equity: Distributable return on average stockholders’ equity was 2.6% for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Ready Capital Corp (RC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Ready Capital Corp is a real estate finance company that acquires, manages, originates, and finances small-balance commercial loans for various property types, including multi-family, office, retail, mixed-use, and warehouse properties. The company operates primarily through its LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending segments.

Performance Overview

Ready Capital Corp reported a GAAP loss per common share from continuing operations of $(0.21) for Q2 2024, significantly missing the analyst estimate of $0.18 earnings per share. The company also reported distributable earnings per common share of $0.07, which is below the estimated $0.18. Distributable earnings per common share before realized losses were $0.19.

The company’s revenue for the quarter was $234.12 million, surpassing the estimated $70.29 million. However, the net loss for the quarter was $(34.20) million, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in cycling out underperforming assets and into market-yielding investments.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the reported losses, Ready Capital Corp highlighted several achievements. The company noted record growth in its Small Business Lending segment and improving credit metrics across its loan portfolio. These achievements are crucial for a real estate finance company as they indicate potential for future earnings improvement.

However, the company faced significant challenges, including a substantial valuation allowance of $80.99 million and realized losses on the sale of investments amounting to $22.36 million. These challenges underscore the volatility and risks inherent in the real estate finance industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $50.95 million $60.78 million
Net Loss $(34.20) million $(253.37) million
Distributable Earnings $16.63 million Not Provided
Distributable Earnings Per Share $0.07 Not Provided

Ready Capital Corp’s balance sheet showed total assets of $11.77 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $12.44 billion as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets is primarily due to the reduction in loans and real estate owned, held for sale.

Commentary and Analysis

"The second quarter results are reflective of our cumulative efforts to cycle out of underperforming assets and into market yielding investments," said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These efforts, along with improving credit metrics across the loan portfolio and record growth in our Small Business Lending business, position the Company to improve earnings moving into year end."

Ready Capital Corp’s performance in Q2 2024 highlights the ongoing challenges in the real estate finance sector, particularly in managing underperforming assets and navigating market volatility. The company’s focus on improving credit metrics and growing its Small Business Lending segment is a positive sign for future performance. However, the significant losses and valuation allowances indicate that the company still has substantial hurdles to overcome.

For value investors, Ready Capital Corp’s current financial position and strategic efforts to improve its portfolio may present a potential opportunity, albeit with considerable risk. The company’s ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on its growth segments will be crucial in determining its future success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ready Capital Corp for further details.

Survey

