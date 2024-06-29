SunOpta Inc (STKL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue of $171 Million, Surpassing Estimates

SunOpta Inc (STKL) Posts Strong Revenue Growth Despite Operational Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $171 million, up 21.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $159.95 million.
  • Loss from Continuing Operations: $3.8 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $11.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: $21.8 million, an increase of 17.3% compared to $18.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.6 million, up 11.9% from $18.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Earnings: $2.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior year period.
  • 2024 Revenue Outlook: Raised to a range of $710 million to $730 million, reflecting strong growth expectations.
On August 7, 2024, SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company is a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands and also produces its own proprietary brands, including SOWN, Dream, and West Life. The core of its product portfolio is a range of plant-based beverages, including oat, almond, soy, coconut, and rice milks and creamers, which have a favorable climate profile relative to traditional dairy milks in terms of lower carbon emissions and water usage. Their plant-based offerings include non-genetically modified, organic, and gluten-free products. The consumer products portfolio also includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks.

Performance Overview

SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) reported revenues of $171.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 21.1% increase compared to $141.2 million in the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 26.9% increase in volume, partially offset by a 3.9% price reduction due to pass-through commodity pricing. Despite this impressive revenue growth, the company faced a loss from continuing operations of $3.8 million, an improvement from the $11.7 million loss in the prior year period.

Financial Achievements

Gross profit for the quarter increased by 17.3% to $21.8 million, compared to $18.6 million in the prior year period. However, the gross profit margin slightly decreased to 12.8% from 13.2% in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rose by 11.9% to $20.6 million, reflecting the company's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and supply chain effectiveness.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $171.0 million $141.2 million
Gross Profit $21.8 million $18.6 million
Loss from Continuing Operations ($3.8 million) ($11.7 million)
Adjusted EBITDA $20.6 million $18.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) had total assets of $704.7 million and total debt of $303.1 million. The company reported cash provided by operating activities of $2.0 million for the first two quarters of 2024, a decrease from $17.5 million during the same period in 2023. This decline was primarily due to increases in working capital and inventory to support higher demand.

Outlook and Analysis

SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) has raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024, now expecting revenues between $710 million and $730 million, up from the previous range of $685 million to $715 million. The company maintains its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $88 million to $92 million. This optimistic outlook reflects the company's confidence in its operational initiatives and competitive position.

We delivered another quarter of outstanding growth, reflecting strong underlying demand and solid execution on operational initiatives aimed at sustainable supply chain effectiveness and efficiency," said Brian Kocher, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta.

Despite the positive revenue growth, SunOpta Inc (STKL, Financial) faces challenges such as manufacturing inefficiencies and incremental depreciation of new production equipment. These factors have impacted the company's gross margin and overall profitability. However, the company's strategic investments in supply chain improvements and capital expansion projects are expected to drive long-term growth and value for shareholders.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SunOpta Inc for further details.

