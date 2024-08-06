Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

FuboTV Inc (FUBO, Financial) reported a 26% year-over-year increase in total revenue for North America, reaching $382.7 million.

The company achieved a 24% year-over-year growth in paid subscribers in North America, totaling 1.45 million.

Ad revenue grew by 14% year-over-year, ending the quarter at $25.8 million.

FuboTV Inc (FUBO) made significant strides towards profitability, with improvements in net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

The company repurchased $46.9 million of convertible debt at an average price of 56.6% of par value, enhancing financial flexibility and reducing outstanding debt.

Negative Points

The potential impact of the sports streaming joint venture between The Walt Disney Company, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery remains uncertain and could affect future profitability.

Despite the growth, the ad revenue increase of 14% year-over-year was slower compared to previous quarters.

The company faces ongoing litigation related to the sports streaming joint venture, which could have financial and operational implications.

Subscriber growth in the rest of the world was only 2%, significantly lower than North America's 24% growth.

The company continues to operate at a net loss, with a Q2 net loss of $25.8 million, although this is an improvement from the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you give us an update on what's happening with cost per thousand (CPM) and the general ad market for FuboTV?

A: John Janedis, CFO: We posted 13-14% growth in ad revenue, which was consistent with our two-year growth rate. CPMs in the sports marketplace remain strong, while there's some pressure on entertainment CPMs.

Q: Can you discuss your advertising performance and subscription retention expected around the Olympics?

A: David Gandler, CEO: We're pleased with our ad performance, especially in categories like auto, e-commerce, and financial services. For the Olympics, we don't aggressively pursue short-term event subscribers as they tend to have lower retention.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Free service and its impact on churn and retention?

A: David Gandler, CEO: It's early, but we're seeing encouraging trial usage and ad growth. We're focused on retaining churned customers and may expand the Free service to other cohorts soon.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the strong net subscriber additions in North America?

A: David Gandler, CEO: Key drivers included major sporting events, better-than-expected churn, and effective marketing strategies. We also saw strong performance from regional sports networks and cricket championships.

Q: How do connected TV options from OEMs like Vizio and Walmart impact your total addressable market (TAM)?

A: David Gandler, CEO: We see these OEMs as potential partners rather than competitors. Our service's ability to work seamlessly across different devices in a household is a key differentiator.

Q: What are your expectations for subscriber retention after major sporting events, and do you have enough capital to reach break-even?

A: David Gandler, CEO: Retention efforts are ongoing, and we expect some churn but also reactivation for future sports events. John Janedis, CFO: We believe we are funded to execute our operating plan, excluding the potential impact of the joint venture.

Q: Will your marketing approach change in the second half of the year, and do you have pricing power?

A: John Janedis, CFO: We have some pricing power, as evidenced by our recent price increases. Our marketing strategy will adjust to drive subscribers, but specifics will be shared in the next earnings call.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of removing Warner Brothers content on subscriber-related expenses?

A: John Janedis, CFO: We saw significant improvement in subscriber-related expenses, driven by a combination of content negotiations and mix-shift opportunities, not just the removal of Warner Brothers content.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.