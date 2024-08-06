On August 6, 2024, Robert Schechter, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of PTC Inc.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, providing a range of solutions in the areas of computer-aided design, product lifecycle management, and Internet of Things technologies. The company's innovative offerings help businesses to design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world.

Over the past year, Robert Schechter has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within PTC Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of PTC Inc were priced at $171.73 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $20.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 68.23, significantly above both the industry median of 25.92 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $150.12, indicating that with a current price of $171.73, PTC Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at PTC Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

