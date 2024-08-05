Insider Sale: Executive Chairman Richard Gonzalez Sells 66,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

On August 5, 2024, Richard Gonzalez, Executive Chairman of the Board of AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), sold 66,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 446,599 shares of AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial) is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

Over the past year, Richard Gonzalez has sold a total of 487,961 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of AbbVie Inc were trading at $186.52 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $331.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 61.90, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.545.

The GF Value of AbbVie Inc is $142.93, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
