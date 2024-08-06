On August 6, 2024, Edward Schreyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN, Financial), sold 6,128 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,698 shares of Triumph Financial Inc.

Triumph Financial Inc operates as a financial institution, providing various banking and financial services to its clients. The company's services include personal banking, business banking, and wealth management, among others.

Over the past year, Edward Schreyer has sold a total of 18,590 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Triumph Financial Inc were trading at $81.41. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.886 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 73.37, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $70.78, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

