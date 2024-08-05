Q2 2024 Exagen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Exagen Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Ryan Douglas with Investor Relations. Ryan, you may now begin.



Ryan Douglas - Exagen Inc - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Exagen Inc. released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.exagen.com. John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host this morning's call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities