On August 5, 2024, Kevin Lowell, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of United States Cellular Corp (USM, Financial), sold 37,597 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

United States Cellular Corp (USM, Financial) is a provider of wireless telecommunications services. The company offers a range of wireless mobile services to customers across various states in the United States.

The shares were sold at a price of $49.34, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,854,226.18. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company to zero shares.

Over the past year, Kevin Lowell has engaged in multiple transactions involving USM shares, selling a total of 37,597 shares and purchasing none. This pattern reflects the only insider sell activities recorded for the company within the same timeframe.

As of the latest trading session, United States Cellular Corp (USM, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $4.49 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 63.65, significantly above both the industry median of 15.69 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for USM is $28.47 per share, making the current price of $49.34 suggest that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider transaction provides investors with a glimpse into executive sentiment at United States Cellular Corp, as the insider now fully divests their stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.