On August 5, 2024, Shona Brown, a Director at DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 5,005 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 65,186 shares of DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of goods and services locally with a focus on restaurant meal delivery.

Over the past year, Shona Brown has sold a total of 13,029 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 101 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $120 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $49.998 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DoorDash Inc is $108.26 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of DoorDash Inc as it provides insights into both the actions of significant company insiders and the stock's current valuation relative to its estimated fair value.

