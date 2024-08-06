Q2 2024 Stem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Stem Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ted Durbin, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ted Durbin - Stem Inc - Head - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. This is Ted Durbin, Head of Investor Relations at Stem. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call.



Before we begin, please note that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. We therefore refer you to our latest 10-Q and our other SEC filings.



Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release.



We will be using a slide presentation today. Our earnings release and presentation are on the Investor