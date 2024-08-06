Q1 2025 Vista Outdoor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the first quarter fiscal year 2025 Vista Outdoor earnings conference call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to your host, Tyler Lindwall, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tyler Lindwall - Vista Outdoor Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. And good morning to everyone joining us for our first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. With me this morning are Eric Nyman, Co-CEO, Vista Outdoor and CEO, Revelyst; Jason Vanderbrink, Co-CEO, Vista Outdoor and CEO, The Kinetic Group; and Andy Keegan, Chief Financial Officer, Vista Outdoor.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements reflecting future events and their potential effect on our operating and financial performance. We make these statements around the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions