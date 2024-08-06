Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ling Xin Jin

Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Head, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

* Kim Yin Wong

Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Eugene Cheng

Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer

* Vipul Tuli

Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Director

* Ark Boon Lee

Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Chief Executive Officer of Urban



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Rahul Bhatia

HSBC - Analyst

* Horng Han Low

CLSA - Analyst

* Nikhil Bhandari

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Pei Hwa Ho

DBS Bank - Analyst

* Zhiwei Foo

Macquarie - Analyst



=====================

Ling Xin Jin - Sembcorp Industries Ltd - Head, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen,