Q2 2024 Anglogold Ashanti PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the AngloGold Ashanti H1 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Stewart Bailey. Please go ahead, sir.



Stewart Bailey - Anglogold Ashanti PLC - Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer



Thanks very much, Danee, and welcome everybody to AngloGold Ashanti's first half 2024 results. As always, Alberto and Gillian will cover the material in the call, and you've got other members of the executive leadership team to take your questions.



Before we go into the presentation, I would invite you to look at the Safe Harbor statement at the front end of the presentation deck. That contains important information regarding forward-looking statements, and we do encourage you to study it when you have a moment.



Without any further ado, I'll hand over to Alberto.



Alberto Calderon - Anglogold Ashanti Australia Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive