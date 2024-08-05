Director Karen Dykstra Sells 1,683 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

On August 5, 2024, Karen Dykstra, Director at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), executed a sale of 1,683 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 19,825 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

The shares were sold at a price of $465.55, valuing the transaction at approximately $783,749.15. This sale follows a trend observed over the past year, where Gartner Inc has seen a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider's activities over the past year involved selling 1,683 shares and purchasing none.

The current market cap of Gartner Inc stands at approximately $36.01 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 44.50, which is above both the industry median of 25.92 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gartner Inc's stock is estimated at $411.44, making the current price of $465.55 appear modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

This recent transaction and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider's trading activities and the company's stock valuation, offering important insights for potential investors and current shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.