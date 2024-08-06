Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) on August 6, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,970 shares of the company.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle from wafer probe, to board test, and final test. The company's products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to scale production, improve yields, and reduce their time to market.

Over the past year, Jorge Titinger has sold a total of 6,770 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 19 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $41.94, giving the company a market cap of $3.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.63, which is lower than the industry median of 29.9 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $36.40 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

This insider sell event might interest investors tracking insider behaviors or those analyzing the valuation metrics of FormFactor Inc, considering the company's position in the semiconductor industry and its current valuation relative to historical and industry benchmarks.

