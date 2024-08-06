On August 6, 2024, Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody's Analytics, executed a sale of 1,569 shares of Moody's Corporation (MCO, Financial). The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,146.693 shares of the company.

Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that provides analytical solutions and financial intelligence to help businesses make informed decisions. The company's primary products include credit ratings, research, tools, and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets.

Over the past year, Stephen Tulenko has sold a total of 8,694 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Moody's Corporation were priced at $449.59 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $82.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 44.53, significantly above both the industry median of 17.925 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $396.55, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that Moody's Corporation is modestly overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

