Insider Sale: Director Fred Diaz Sells Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

36 minutes ago

On August 5, 2024, Fred Diaz, Director at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE, Financial), executed a sale of 878 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a distributor of landscape supplies and materials. The company provides a broad selection of products for landscape maintenance, landscape construction, nursery goods, hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and bulk materials, as well as irrigation and outdoor lighting products.

Over the past year, Fred Diaz has sold a total of 878 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 12 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $129.04 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.29, which is above the industry median of 13.7.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $166.82, indicating that with a trading price of $129.04, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

