Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Angela Ng
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd - Investor Relations Manager
* Stephen Ng
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd - Chairman and Managing Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Raymond Liu
HSBC - Analyst
* Carl Chan
JPMorgan - Analyst
* Sarah Cooper
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Analyst
* Cindy Chen
Citi - Analyst
* Mark Leung
UBS Investment Bank - Analyst
* Sam Wong
Jefferies - Analyst
* Simon Cheung
Goldman Sachs - Analyst
* Jeff Yao
DBS - Analyst
=====================
Angela Ng - Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd - Investor Relations Manager
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Wharf rig interim results presentation. I am Angela Ng from the IR team. You can download the PowerPoint presentation from the QR
Half Year 2024 Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...