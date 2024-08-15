CFO Kevin O'Shea of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) executed a sale of 10,000 shares on August 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,415.3627 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $209.2 each, totaling $2,092,000.

AvalonBay Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on developing, redeveloping, acquiring, and managing high-quality apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in the United States.

Over the past year, Kevin O'Shea has sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for AvalonBay Communities Inc shows no insider buys in the past year but records 5 insider sells in the same period.

The stock of AvalonBay Communities Inc, with a market cap of $29.57 billion, is currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 35.18. This ratio is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.82 and also above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AvalonBay Communities Inc's stock is estimated at $200.93, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

