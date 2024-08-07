Q2 2024 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Hyunmo Sung - LG Uplus Corp - Head, Investor Relations



(spoken in foreign language) Good afternoon. I am Sung Hyunmo, Head of IR at LG U+. Thank you very much for joining our second-quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation. Please refer to the second quarter earnings presentation, which we've previously circulated and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision for the benefit of ease of comparison.



And also as a disclaimer, all of the projections we are providing today may change. Subject to macro economic backdrop, we will also be providing consecutive interpretation for the benefit of our overseas investors. We will first begin with our second quarter performance highlights, which will be followed by a Q&A.



With that said, I will turn it over to our CFO, Yeo Myeong-Hui, who will run through our second quarter 2024 earnings and business results.



Myeong Hui Yeo - LG Uplus Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Managing Director



(spoken in foreign