Q2 2024 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Commerzbank AG conference call regarding the second quarter results of 2024. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your CEO, Manfred Knof.
Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of Managing Director
Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call. Before we start I would like to make a small personal remark. I had the flu and for safety reasons and that most of us are planning to go on vacation. I'm sitting in a different room. So apologies for any potential hiccups or delays during the call.
I guess we all had wished for [calmer] market these days, but it's nevertheless, my pleasure to present you on very good Q2 and H1 results. We have a strong business momentum across the board. Client business in all segments, including mBank, shows, increasing revenues year on year and growth in fee income gains further traction, we are successfully balancing our business mix to reach our targets.
Our clear focus on execution pays off, and this makes us optimistic going forward. Our increased
