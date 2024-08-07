Aug 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Takuro Hanaki

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp - Manager of IR Office of Finance Unit

* Takashi Hiroi

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Representative Director



Conference Call Participants

* Daisaku Masuno

Nomura - Analyst

* Satoru Kikuchi

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst

* Kazuki Tokunaga

Daiwa Securities - Analyst

* Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Citi - Analyst

* Yusuke Okumura

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd - Analyst



Takuro Hanaki - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp - Manager of IR Office of Finance Unit



Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedules. We would like to start the briefing session on NTT's fiscal year 2024