Half Year 2024 WPP PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Read - WPP PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to WPP's 2024 interim results. I'm Mark Read. I'm here with Joanne Wilson, our CFO. We're going to take you through our results for the first six months of the year and then take your questions. We have been extremely busy in the first half of this year against the plan we outlined at the CMD, and I'm very pleased with the strategic progress we've made since then.



I'm confident it's going to make us more competitive as an organization in the market. It is absolutely my focus and that of our leadership team. We're going to market with fewer, stronger brands. We're embracing AI and new technology at great speed and leading the way in how we're deploying this and how we work and how we better serve our clients.



We're delivering excellent work to our clients. And at the same time, we are making the company strategy more efficient to improve our profitability. So while we have undoubtedly more work to do, we've made a lot of progress, as I'm sure you'll see with the FGS transaction. We are