Q2 2024 Novo Nordisk A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Jacob Rode - Novo Nordisk A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to this Novo Nordisk earnings call for the first six months of 204. My name is Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Novo Nordisk.



With me today, I have CEO of Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard JÃ¸rgensen; Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Camilla Sylvest; Executive Vice President and Head of North America Operations, Doug Langa; Executive Vice President and Head of Development, Martin Holst Lange; and finally, Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Munk Knudsen. All speakers will be available for the Q&A session.



Please note that this