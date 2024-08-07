Q2 2024 New York Times Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Anthony Diclemente - New York Times Co - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the New York Times Company's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Meredith Kopit Levien, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Will Bardeen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described in the company's 2023 10-K and subsequent SEC