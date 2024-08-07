Q4 2024 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks Inc - Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Extreme Network's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and EVP and CFO, Kevin Rhodes.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter.