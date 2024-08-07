Half Year 2024 GEA Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Oliver Luckenbach - GEA Group AG - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you very much and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



With me on the call are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Bernd Brinker, our CFO. Stefan will begin today's call with the highlights of the second quarter and Bernd will then cover the business and financial review before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2024. Afterwards, we open up the call for the Q&A session.



Please be aware of the cautionary language that is included in our safe harbor statement as in the material that we have distributed today.



And with that, I hand over to Stefan.



Stefan Klebert - GEA Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Oliver, and good afternoon, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today. In the second quarter of 2024, GEA has once again delivered organic sales growth and a significant EBITDA margin expansion. Order intake