Q2 2024 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Ms. Tina Ventura, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Tina Ventura - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Chief Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, [Malala]. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Madrigal second quarter 2024 earnings. We issued a press release this morning and have a slide deck that accompanies this webcast, which will post on the Investor Relations section of our website right after the call. On the call with me today, is Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer; and Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer, they'll provide prepared remarks, and then we'll take your questions.



Our goal is to keep today's call to about 45 minutes. Please note on slide 2, we will be making certain forward-looking statements today, and we refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of risks