Q2 2024 Zai Lab Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024

Christine Chiou - Zai Lab Ltd - Senior Vice President, Head - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, good evening, and welcome to Zai Lab's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call will be led by Dr. Samantha Du, Zai Lab's Founder, CEO and Chairperson. She will be joined by Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Rafael Amado, President and Head of Global Research and Development; and Dr. Yaijing Chen, Chief Financial Officer. Jonathan Wang, our Chief Business Officer, will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.



As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These statements