Q2 2024 Oscar Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Oscar Health's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Chris Potochar, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. You may now begin.



Chris Potochar - Oscar Health Inc - VP of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Mark Bertolini, Oscar's Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio)ley, Oscar's Chief Financial Officer, will host this morning's call. This call can also be accessed through our Investor Relations website at ir