Q2 2024 NeueHealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, all. Welcome to the NeueHealth Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Carly, and I'll be your call coordinator today. I would like to hand over to your host, Emily Lombardi. Please begin.



Emily Lombardi - NeueHealth Inc - Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Communications



Good morning, and welcome to NeueHealth's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Leading the call today are NeueHealth's President and CEO, Mike Mikan; and CFO, Jay Matushak.



Before we begin, we want to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under US federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.



A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in our current and periodic reports we file with the SEC. Except as required by law