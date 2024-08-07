Q2 2024 GigaCloud Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you all for standing by. Welcome to GigaCloud Technologies second quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Joining us today from GigaCloud Technology are the company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Larry Wu; its President, Dr. Iman Schrock; and its Chief Financial Officer, David Lau.



Iman will give performance and operational overview, and David will share the financial results. After that, there will be a question-and-answer session.



As a reminder, this conference call contains statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature, and actual results may differ materially.



Additionally, today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. When required, reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most direct comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's press release as well as on the company's website. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Larry for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



