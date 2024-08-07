Q2 2024 Lyft Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Lyft second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to AurÃ©lien Nolf, VP, FP&A and investor relations. You may begin.



AurÃ©lien Nolf - Lyft Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have our CEO, David Risher; and our CFO, Erin Brewer. We'll make forward-looking statements on today's call relating to our business strategy and performance, future financial results, and guidance.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. These factors and risks are described in our earnings materials and our recent SEC filings.



All of the forward-looking statements that we make on today's call are based on our beliefs as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking