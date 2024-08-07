Q2 2024 Great-West Lifeco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and the conference operator, and welcome to the Great-West Lifeco's Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator instructions) And the conference is being recorded. And after the presentation. (Operator instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Shubha Khan, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations and at Great-West Lifeco. Please go ahead.



Shubha Khan - Great-West Lifeco Inc - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss our second quarter financial results. As many of you already know, this is my first time hosting Great-West Lifeco's quarterly results call since I joined the company earlier this summer. It's a pleasure to welcome many familiar faces on today's call, and I look forward to working with you all.



Before we start, please note that a link to our live webcast and materials for this call has been posted on our website at Great-West Lifeco.com under the Investor Relations tab.



