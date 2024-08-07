Q2 2024 Great-West Lifeco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Shubha Khan - Great-West Lifeco Inc - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss our second quarter financial results. As many of you already know, this is my first time hosting Great-West Lifeco's quarterly results call since I joined the company earlier this summer. It's a pleasure to welcome many familiar faces on today's call, and I look forward to working with you all.
Before we start, please note that a link to our live webcast and materials for this call has been posted on our website at Great-West Lifeco.com under the Investor Relations tab.
