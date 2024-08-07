Q2 2024 Chimera Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimera Investment Corporation second quarter earnings call. Our host for today's call is Victor Falvo. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.



I would like to now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Falvo, you may begin.



Victor Falvo - Chimera Investment Corp - Head of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for participating in Chimera's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor statements.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the Risk Factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings.



Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We