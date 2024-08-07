Q2 2024 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Juan Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc - Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Hineline, Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current