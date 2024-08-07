Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Intra-Cellular Therapies' second quarter 2024 Earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) A slide deck that you may find helpful while you listen to this call is available on the Investor Relations section of the companyâs website. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Juan Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc - Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Hineline, Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current
Q2 2024 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...