Eileen McLaughlin - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining our call. On the call today are Scott Wells, our CEO; and David Sailer, our CFO. They will provide an overview of the 2024 second-quarter operating performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., and Clear Channel International B.V.



We recommend you download the 2024 second quarter earnings presentation located in the financial information section of our Investor website and review the presentation during this call. After an introduction and a review of our results, weâll open the line for questions, and Justin Cochrane, CEO of Clear Channel UK and Europe, will join Scott and Dave